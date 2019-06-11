Police Spokesperson in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo, said this in a release on Tuesday in Calabar.

She added that the suspect, (name withheld) was arrested by a team of Anti-Cultism/Kidnapping unit of the police on patrol.

According to Ugbo, items recovered from the suspect included one locally fabricated revolver pistol, two live 33mm ammunition, seven compressed weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, Aiye secret cult regalia and a pair of military camouflage.

ALSO READ: Ahmad Lawan beats Ndume to become new Senate President

The Police Public Relations Officer said that the suspect had confessed to the crime, adding that investigation has commenced into the incident.