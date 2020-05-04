Forty percent of Nigerians now live in abject poverty, according to figures published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday, May 4, 2020.

The research for the report spanned September 2018 to October 2019.

According to the NBS, 40% of Nigerians now live below the poverty line of N137,430 ($381.75) per year, which translates to 82.9 million of the country’s estimated 200 million population.

“In Nigeria 40.1 percent of the total population were classified as poor. In other words, on average, 4 out of 10 individuals in Nigeria have real per capita expenditures below 137,430 Naira per year,” the NBS report reads.

The NBS did not include Borno, the epicenter of a decade-long Boko Haram insurgency, in its report because the unrest in the region means most of its communities were difficult to reach.

“The 2019 study is accordingly treated as a base study and any comparisons with previous poverty studies should be treated with caution,” stated the report.

Weeks after his second term inauguration in 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari vowed to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty but fingers remain crossed [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

Poverty capital

Poverty is more widespread in rural communities, the report further states. 52% of Nigerians in rural areas live in poverty, compared with 18% in urban areas.

The northwestern state of Sokoto, with 87.7% of people living below the poverty line, is the poorest state in the country.

Nigeria’s commercial hub of Lagos, with 4.5% of the people living below the poverty line, now has the lowest poverty rate in the country.

Previous reports from international and development organisations have ranked Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world.

Nigeria is Africa’s number one oil exporter, with crude oil accounting for more than half of government revenue.

However, a failure to diversify the economy and build much needed transport and power infrastructure has stymied growth and led to worrying levels of inequality. Endemic corruption within the political elite has compounded poverty levels as well.

Rapid population growth in Nigeria outstrips economic growth, which stands at around 2%.

The United Nations estimates that Nigeria will have a population of 400 million by 2050.