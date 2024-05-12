4-year-old girl in Ekiti accuses 27-year-old man of raping her

The suspect, who lives on Olujoda Street, Ado-Ekiti, was arrested after the mother of the girl made a formal complain at the office of the NSCDC in Ado-Ekiti.

The four-year-old victim while narrating the incident, alleged that the suspect removed her underwear and had carnal knowledge of her sometime in late April 2024.

The mother of the girl who spoke to journalists, also said that her daughter informed her about the incident.

However, the suspect denied the allegation, saying he was being indicted unjustly.