Two women were killed in a multiple truck accident that happened in the Gbadaga area of Lagos late on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Two tipper trucks, one loaded tanker, and a 40ft containerized truck crushed a commercial bus at Anthony inward Gbagada.

Occupants of the bus were trapped inside, as the accident caused an obstruction on the road, according to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

The agency rescued six adults and one child from the wreckage in a recovery operation that lasted till early Wednesday, September 2.

The rescued passengers sustained various degrees of injuries and were given first aid treatment by paramedics onsite before they were transferred to Gbagada General Hospital.

The accident was a result of reckless driving according to LASEMA's director-general, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

He commiserated with the families of the dead, and appealed to truck drivers to drive within the required speed limit and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy.

The vehicles involved in the accident were recovered from the scene and handed over to police officers from the Pedro Division.