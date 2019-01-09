The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved four private universities.

According to Channels Television, the decision was taken during the weekly FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

The universities are: Greenfield University (Kaduna); Dominion University (Oyo); Trinity University (Ogun); and Westland University (Osun).

The latest approvals have brought the number of private universities in Nigeria to 79.

Channels reports that “the council said the approval was given because they met the requirements for establishing a university following a visitation by the National Universities Commission (NUC).”

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike since November 4, 2018.