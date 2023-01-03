4 Policemen killed as gunmen attack Ex-Gov Ohakim’s convoy in Imo

It was gathered that the incident happened while the former governor was returning from Orieagu in Ehime Mbano area of the state.

Eyewitness accounts according to Daily Trust stated that when the gunmen were unable to get Ohakim, they attacked the backup vehicle conveying the police and set it on fire.

Four police officers reportedly died in the inferno.

The ex-governor, who was said to be with two of his children when the gunmen struck reportedly called for a reinforcement, which was shortly sent to Owerri after the gunmen had escaped.

A source who spoke to The Punch said the gunmen were disappointed that they didn’t get the ex-governor who is believed to be their primary target.

The source said, “his excellency was the main target but his driver was smart enough to beat them because they were driving to block him.

“Disappointed that their main target had escaped, they blocked his backup vehicle and burnt it. The four policemen with him burnt.”