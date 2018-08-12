Pulse.ng logo
4 policemen die during gun battle with bandits in Kaduna State

In Kaduna 4 policemen die during gun battle with bandits

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP  Sabo Yakubu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna on Sunday.

The Police Command in Kaduna State said four of its operatives had died during a gun battle with bandits in the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP  Sabo Yakubu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday.

“At about 0630hrs on Aug. 11, a team of detectives attached to IGP intelligent Response Team ( IRT) while on operation along Jankasa village of Rigasa  in Igabi Local Government Area in Kaduna State was ambushed by bandits.

“After a Fierce gun battle, 4 of our policemen paid the Supreme Sacrifice,” Yakubu said.

He said no arrest had so far been made but assured that all the culprits would be arrested and prosecuted.

He said a team of reinforcement had been mobilised to the area in order  to bring the perpetrators to book.

“We appeal to the general public to assist the police with useful information toward ensuring that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are arrested and prosecuted,” the police spokesman said. 

