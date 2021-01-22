Four officers of the Lagos State Police Command are on trial for allegedly harassing and extorting a teenager earlier this week.

The officers extorted N70,000 out of Segun in the Isheri area of Lagos on Monday, January 18, 2021.

The 16-year-old had been driving around in his Toyota Corolla car when the team of inspectors stopped him and took him to the Isheri Divisional Police station.

The victim was deprived of access to his family and forced to make an online bank transfer of N70,000 to a POS Agent, according to a public complaint made against the officers.

In a statement signed by Lagos Command spokesperson, Muyiwa Ogunjobi, on Friday, January 22, the officers were identified as Emmanuel Michael, Sunday Odubiyi, Lawrence Amedu, and Aroye Dickson, all inspectors.

The officers have confessed to the crime, and the N70,000 has already been refunded.

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the orderly room trial of the inspectors with immediate effect.

He warned other officers against similar criminal and unprofessional conduct, vowing they will be punished according to the law.