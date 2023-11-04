ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

4 NSCDC officers feared killed in Rivers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Reacting, the Spokesman of NSCDC in Rivers said the command would issue a statement as more facts unfold.

4 NSCDC officers feared killed in Rivers [NAN]
4 NSCDC officers feared killed in Rivers [NAN]

Recommended articles

A resident of the community who spoke on condition of anonymity told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Saturday that the incident happened in the early hours of Friday.

The resident said the officers were shot dead on the Bakana River in Degema Local Government Area by sea pirates.

“Two of the victims who are Muslims have already been buried according to Islamic rites,” the eyewitness added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting, the Spokesman of NSCDC in Rivers, DSC Olufemi Ayodele, who did not admit or deny the killing, said the command would issue a statement as more facts unfold.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

4 NSCDC officers feared killed in Rivers

4 NSCDC officers feared killed in Rivers

Navy nabs 5 suspects, impounds wooden boat, 18 bags of rice

Navy nabs 5 suspects, impounds wooden boat, 18 bags of rice

Fit soldiers guarantee a secured nation – Military Commander

Fit soldiers guarantee a secured nation – Military Commander

Lagos govt inaugurates ultra-modern students union building

Lagos govt inaugurates ultra-modern students union building

Niger Delta leaders visit Wike, urge amicable resolution of Rivers crisis

Niger Delta leaders visit Wike, urge amicable resolution of Rivers crisis

I'm in good spirit - Power Minister speaks after surviving plane mishap

I'm in good spirit - Power Minister speaks after surviving plane mishap

I'd rather sack you than lose my job, Keyamo warns CEOs of aviation agencies

I'd rather sack you than lose my job, Keyamo warns CEOs of aviation agencies

Political class created insecurity in Nigeria - Buratai

Political class created insecurity in Nigeria - Buratai

Lagos cancels 50% discount on BRT, Blue Rail, other public transport

Lagos cancels 50% discount on BRT, Blue Rail, other public transport

Pulse Sports

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume