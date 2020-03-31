The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced four new novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Lagos and Abuja.

“Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos.

“As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths,” the NCDC shared in a tweet.

Nigeria’s confirmed coronavirus cases are currently spread across 12 states as follows:

Lagos- 82

FCT- 28

Oyo- 8

Osun- 5

Ogun- 4

Kaduna- 3

Enugu- 2

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Ekiti- 1

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

The NCDC disclosed this week that it is currently tracking some 6,000 persons in Nigeria for isolation or quarantine purposes; for exposure to the virus.