The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced four new novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Lagos and Abuja.
“Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos.
“As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths,” the NCDC shared in a tweet.
Nigeria’s confirmed coronavirus cases are currently spread across 12 states as follows:
- Lagos- 82
- FCT- 28
- Oyo- 8
- Osun- 5
- Ogun- 4
- Kaduna- 3
- Enugu- 2
- Edo- 2
- Bauchi- 2
- Ekiti- 1
- Rivers-1
- Benue- 1
The NCDC disclosed this week that it is currently tracking some 6,000 persons in Nigeria for isolation or quarantine purposes; for exposure to the virus.