Kaduna State Ministry of health says a four-month-old child is one of the 20 new cases of coronavirus recorded on Friday, May 15, 2020.

While announcing this on Saturday, the state Commissioner of Health, Amina Mohammed-Baloni said the father of the infected child had a travel history to Kano.

She said, “The infant, who had been brought to the hospital for respiratory issues, was tested in accordance with the updated guidelines which advise that persons presenting with such symptoms be tested.”

The commissioner said the parents of the child have also been tested adding that their results are being awaited.

She added that the new cases that were recorded on Friday showed that the virus has now spread to nine out of 23 local governments areas in the state.

She said, “Chikun has seven (including five members of the same family), Giwa recorded four from the Shika community while three cases are in Kaduna North. Sabon-Gari and Kaduna South have two cases each, while Igabi and Zaria have one each.

“Six health workers are among the new cases, underlining the risks associated with containing and managing COVID-19.

“This widening spread of COVID-19 means that the risk of infection has increased for persons who do not stay at home or who fail to observe necessary precautions when they go out.”

She, however, advised parents to shun non-essential travel or interactions to avoid taking the virus home and infecting their children.