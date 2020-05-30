Kaduna State Government has discharged a four-month-old baby that recently tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Amina Mohammed Baloni announced this in a statement on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

The child was among the 20 coronavirus cases detected in the state two weeks ago.

The commissioner, however, noted that Kaduna as of Friday, May 29, 2020, had 76 active cases.

According to her, out of “the total number of 232 cases reported, 149 have been discharged, while seven deaths have been recorded.”

Baloni, who said almost 2000 samples have been tested in the city opined that the number of cases is expected to rise due to increased testing.

She said, “The state has tested almost 2000 samples but case numbers are likely to rise further as more tests are conducted in more places.

“COVID-19 cases have been recorded in 33 wards in nine local government areas of the state: Chikun, Giwa, Igabi, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Makarfi, Sabon-Gari, Soba, and Zaria.

“The data shows that 80% of the infected persons are male.”