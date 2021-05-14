RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

4 killed as Customs, smugglers clash in Iseyin

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Personnel of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday in Iseyin, Oyo state, engaged suspected smugglers in a shootout during which four persons were reportedly killed and property destroyed.

4 killed as Customs, smugglers clash in Iseyin.
Customs officer, suspected smuggler killed in clash with Saki indigenes in Oyo Pulse Nigeria

The exchange of gun shots by the customs officials and suspected smugglers threw the rustic town of Iseyin into panic with residents, who were celebrating the Eid-el-fitr, fleeing to safety

Recommended articles

Mr Muftau Abilawon, the former Caretaker Chairman of Iseyin Local Government Council, confirmed the bloody incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone interview on Thursday night.

“I have been duly informed by a traditional Chief, the Ikolaba of Iseyin, Chief Ismail Tikalosoro, who called me and narrated the incident to me on phone.

“He advised that I brief the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security about the matter, which I did immediately and he has promised to intervene.

“I understand that the four corpses were taken to the palace of the Aseyin of Iseyin, where the chiefs appealed for calm and asked the aggrieved residents to deposit the corpses at Fadoks hospital.

“The chiefs also begged them not to set the Customs base in Iseyin ablaze, which they yielded to but it was too late for the Toyota Hilux van as it was on fire already before the appeal,’’ he said.

Abilawon, who had resigned from office to participate in forthcoming council elections, appealed for calm and order in the ancient town.

Efforts to get the Police Command’s spokesman in Oyo State and the NCS spokesman in the state proved futile as calls and messages put to their phones were not picked not replied.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

This bride wore the most unconventional wedding dress on her big day and it was beautiful

TB Joshua’s daughter gets married to the same man for the third time

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Actress Iyabo Ojo releases full chat with Yomi Fabiyi after the actor claimed she apologised for cyberbullying him

5 foods you should never eat after sex

Tears as Pastor Dare Adeboye is buried

George Weah’s son jailed for disturbing neighbours with loud "girls and champagne” party