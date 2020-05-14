The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Catherine Anene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that four persons were killed, while three others sustained injuries during the attack.

Anene said that the command had since deployed more personnel to restore peace and normalcy in the community.

A resident of the area, Mr Clement Haaga, said that the gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, stormed the village in four motorbikes around 5 pm. on Tuesday and opened fire on the residents, killing one person on the spot and injuring five others.

Haaga explained that two of the injured persons died on their way to the hospital, while the remaining three were still receiving treatment.