A very reliable source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that two suspects were arrested by operatives from police Area “J” Command, Ajah over the killings.

Sources told NAN that the cult groups had been at logger heads over supremacy in the Sangotedo area of Ajah in recent times.

NAN learnt that the suspected cultists used machetes and other dangerous weapons in the fight and inflicted fatal wounds on themselves.

“The police recovered four dead bodies and deposited them at the public mortuary. Three cutlesses were also recovered from the suspects.

“Security has been beefed-up in the area with more patrol policemen deployed. The area is calm now,” the source told NAN.

NAN further learnt that policemen were also combing the bushes on the road between Ogonbo community and Abraham Adesanya Estate in Ajah area for more victims.

The spokesman for the police in Lagos, DSP Bala Elkana, did not respond to calls and messages sent to him for the command’s reaction to the killings as at press time.