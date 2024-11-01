4 Farmers in court for invading church with charms, human faeces and weapons

The police charged; Tever Ikyer, Tseyina Imbur, Tsavbee Akombu and Orshi Atule with criminal conspiracy, trespass, defilement of a place of worship, the act of terrorism and threat to hostage-taking. However, the Chief Magistrate, Kelvin Mbanongun did not take their pleas for want of jurisdiction.

Mbanongun adjourned the matter until December 19, for further mention. Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Godwin Ato told the court that a letter of complaint jointly written by Elders of N.K.S.T Church, Andyar Ishan Diocese in Guma headed by Rev. Samuel Gbinde was received at the office of the Commissioner of Police, Benue Command on October 23.

The prosecutor said the letter stated that sometime in September, the pastor and elders of the Church were holding an annual congress on the church premises when six persons armed themselves with dangerous weapons such as guns, cutlass, sticks and stones and invaded the premises.

The invaders who were identified as; Orshi Atule, Tseyina Imbur, Ndernen Aondowase, Tertsea Ikyerkyaa, Terver Ikyer and Tsavbee Akombo were said to have been shooting sporadically in the air and dispersed the congregation and also stole the offering realised on that day.

The petitioners stated further that on October 16 and October 26, the same gang invaded the church when prayers/service was ongoing by the men fellowship with a bunch of criminal charms in a clay pot and human faeces in bags which they smeared on the alter and the church hall.

The letter further stated that the invaders smashed the clay pot of charms on the church altar and threatened to kidnap the pastor and worshipers if they ever stepped their feet in the church again. The prosecutor said the suspects were arrested after a Police investigation and they voluntarily confessed to committing the crimes while others were at large.