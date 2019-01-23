Four people have died due to Lassa hemorrhagic fever in Plateau State, according to the state's Commissioner for Health, Dr Kuden Kamshak.

Dr Kamshak told Channels Television on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 that the four deceased victims were part of the 13 who tested positive for Lassa fever in the state, after 22 suspected cases were taken for samples.

Others are currently receiving treatment at Bingham Teaching Hospital and Jos University Teaching Hospital, according to Dr Kamshak who also revealed that there's an outbreak of Lassa fever in Jos North, Jos South, Shendam, Bassa and Riyom local government areas of the state.

On Tuesday, January 22, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, declared a Lassa fever outbreak in the country and activated an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to coordinate response.

According to him, as at January 13, about 60 confirmed cases were reported in eight states.

He advised members of the public to focus on prevention by practising good personal hygiene and proper environmental sanitation.