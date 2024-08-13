ADVERTISEMENT
4 dead in Sokoto boat mishap, search ongoing for missing person

News Agency Of Nigeria

Based on the investigation, 24 persons were involved in the incident but 19 of them have been rescued.

Alhaji Aliyu Kafindangi, Head of the Sokoto Field Operation Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Sokoto. He said that the incident occurred on Sunday evening.

He explained that a combined rescue team from NEMA, Nigerian Red Cross, Fire Services and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and local divers recovered the dead bodies on Monday.

"Based on the investigation, 24 persons were involved in the incident but 19 of them have been rescued.

"One dead body was recovered on Sunday and yesterday we recovered an additional three, bringing the number of deaths to four.

"One person is still missing but search and rescue is still ongoing,” he said.

The NEMA official thanked the state and local governments, and members of the community for their support so far toward the success of the rescue operations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

