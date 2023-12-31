4 cows, 3 goats burnt in fire incident at National Theatre Fire

The Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Amodu Shakiru, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Shakiru said that the fire was caused by a gas cylinder explosion, which almost spread to the Artistes Village in Iganmu.

“Property destroyed includes, four cows and three goats, suspected dead as a result of the fire. Firemen moved in to stop the inferno and our men with others put the fire off completely.

ADVERTISEMENT