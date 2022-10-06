RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

4 corps members to repeat service year in Bauchi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, the NYSC Coordinator for Bauchi State, on Thursday said that four members of the 2021 Batch C stream 1, would repeat their service year in the state.

Some countries across the world have youth program like Nigeria's NYSC.
Abubakar disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi during the collection of discharge certificates by the corps members.

He said that the affected corps members were sanctioned for various offences including abscondment and absenteeism during their service year.

Abubakar, reiterated that the scheme has zero tolerance for truancy and would not hesitate to punish any erring corps member.

He said that 27 others would have their service year extended for at least three weeks for various misconducts during their service year.

According to him, out of the 1,151 corps members who passed out, five of them will be rewarded with the state honour award for their outstanding contribution towards uplifting the living standards of their host communities.

He further said that in line with the scheme’s mission of contributing to the development of the country, the scheme posted a good number of corps medical personnel to the rural areas of Bauchi state.

He said that the corps medical personnel through the scheme’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), assisted thousands of citizens in the rural communities across the state.

“I will like to urge the outgoing corps members to continue to be good ambassadors of the scheme and also maximise the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship learnt during their service year,” he said.

