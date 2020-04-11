Four coronavirus patients have been discharged in Abuja after recovering from the virus.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) announced this in a tweet on Sunday, April 11, 2020.

The FCTA said a total of 11 patients have been discharged in Abuja.

The tweet reads, “The FCTA has confirmed the discharge of four (4) #COVID19 patients, bringing the total number of discharged to eleven (11) in the FCT as at 12:30am, April 11th, 2020.”

On Friday, April 10, 2020, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 17 new cases in Nigeria.

Two of the new cases were confirmed in Abuja bringing the cases in the FCT to 56.

With 56 cases, the Federal Capital Territory has the second highest cases of coronavirus cases in Nigeria.