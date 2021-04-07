Mr Andrew Kumapayi, the Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.

Kumapayi attributed the accident to speed and loss of control.

He said the vehicles included a Nissan Bus, with Reg. No. ZBL429YG, another Nissan Bus with Reg. No.GDD792XB and a truck, with Reg. No. SAG80XA.

Kumapayi said that the 28 people, including two female children, two male children, 18 male adults and six female adults, sustained injuries.

“Eyewitness report shows that the truck was on top speed when it rammed into the two buses picking passengers at Azia Junction.

“All the persons in the buses sustained some degree of injuries and were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala by FRSC rescue team from Ihiala Command.”

Kumapayi urged motorist to always exercise patience, avoid speed and to ensure safety while driving on the road.