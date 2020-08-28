This according to ThePunch was confirmed by Mr Tunji Oketunmbi, the spokesperson for the Accident Investigation Bureau.

“I am already telling you that. I confirm to you that the third person has died.” He said.

This is coming hours after the victims of the crash Quorum Aviation, the company that owns the helicopter identified the three victims, but the company did not disclose the names of the victims.

The company in a statement issued after the incident said, “As soon as we received news of the accident, we promptly informed the aviation authorities, Accident Investigation Bureau and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

“Preliminary reports indicate that of the three souls on board — all crew, two of the crew members lost their lives whilst the third one is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

“We have been made to understand that nobody in the building, nor in the vicinity was injured for which we are grateful.

ALSO READ: Victims of Lagos helicopter crash identified

Meanwhile, the Accident Investigation Bureau said it has launched an investigation into the accident.