The third mainland bridge in Lagos, which has been shut for rehabilitation work since July 2020, is now fully open for use by motorists.

"Third mainland bridge rehab completed. Fully opens to traffic at 12noon today. Thank you all for your patience. Drive safely," Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, announced in a tweet.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has also disclosed that the bridge is now open to traffic.

The bridge has been accessible only partially since the repair work commenced, with motorists issued advisories displaying staggered openings, intermittently.

The 11.8km third mainland bridge is the longest of the three bridges connecting Lagos island to the mainland. It is the longest bridge in sub-Saharan Africa.

Constructed in 1990, the bridge was adjudged to be the longest in Africa until 1996 when the Oct. 6 Bridge in Cairo, Egypt was completed.