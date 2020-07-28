The Corps Marshal of the agency, CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (rtd), stated this at the Command Headquarters, Oshodi, Lagos.

She said the agency was ready to eradicate the Oyingbo axis of any impediment, which is mostly caused by the activities of food traders.

This, she said, was more important with the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs.

“These food traders mostly occupy part of the road to offload and sell their products, resulting in heavy traffic gridlock around the Oyingbo market, the Lagos Mainland environment and environs.

“Oyingbo-Iddo via Carter Bridge is one of the alternative routes to ease traffic movement into the Island during the repairs.

“The agency operatives, tagged OYINGBO RESCUE TEAM, who have been stationed in the last three months, would be fortified to ensure significant improvement is achieved.

“This is geared toward reducing to the barest minimum, the activities of the traders and drivers who disrupt free traffic movement around this axis,” she said.

Akinpelu said that the agency would be working with other enforcement agencies such as the Police, Lagos State Neighbourhood and Safety Corps (LNSC) and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

“These security agencies and others are the ones we will be working with to prevent any trading activities before, during and after the closure across the state,” she said.

She expressed dismay at the unending traffic jams, reduction in road capacity and general obstructions of commercial activities, especially with the coming Sallah period.

Akinpelu vowed that necessary action would be taken against any erring individual or group of persons.

The Corps Marshal also restated the determination of the agency to ensure that residents abide by the stipulated environmental laws of the State.