3rd Anniversary: We have matched our words with achievements – Sanwo-Olu

The theme of the Thanksgiving is ”O God, Our Help In Ages Past”.

Represented by his wife, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the governor said he was grateful for the mercies, protection, wisdom and understanding of God almighty, that assisted in the steering of the administration in the last three years.

He said that the most important thing was that in spite all the challenges, the present administration was able to match words with achievements, especially in the implementation of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda and other better things promised residents three years ago.

”Despite all the challenges faced in the recent past by this administration, we were able to record unprecedented achievements as far as the implementation of our THEMES agenda.

”This administration has been able to achieve other lofty programmes we promised Lagosians three years ago. We were able to match our words with achievements,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that the achievements recorded were as a result of the cooperation and support by all residents, as well as the intercessory prayers by men and women of different faiths.

Sanwo-Olu urged residents to continue to rally round the government, especially as the 2023 general elections approach.

”Let me at this juncture express our appreciation to all Lagosians for your support, cooperation and prayers in the past three years, which also contributed to our achievements.

”We want more of your support as we approach 2023 general elections, which by the special grace of God, myself and Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, would be participating as governorship and deputy governorship candidates of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, for another term of four years in office.

”By the grace of God, I assure all Lagosians that better times lie ahead,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Earlier in his sermon, the Bishop of the Diocese of Badagry, Methodist Church Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Sunday Onadipe, said the achievements recorded by Sanwo-Olu confirmed that he has a very great notion and initiatives to make Lagos greater.

According to him, Gov. Sanwo-Olu is an epitome of good leadership.

Onadipe said that the achievements were possible because the governor too acknowledged God as the prime mover of his administration.

While citing the book of Psalms 124 verse 1 to back his words, the bishop prayed that the Lord would be with the governor, till the end of his administration and beyond.

The clergy, however, urged the governor to continue to pray and extend his tentacle on good governance, and ensure the security of lives and property.

He appealed to Sanwo-Olu should do something on youth unrest and safe the future of the children, as well as the speedy completion of Lagos-Badagry road.

Present at the service were the mother of the Governor, Mrs Ibironke Bankole, Wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat, and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde.