The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria has risen to 28167 following the announcement of 603 more cases in the country on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

With the new cases, Lagos remains the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria with 135 more cases followed by Edo state with 87.

73 more cases were detected in Abuja, 67 in Rivers, 62 in Delta, 47 in Ogun, 20 in Kaduna, 19 in Plateau, 17 in Osun, 16 in Ondo, 15 each Enugu and Oyo and 13 Borno state.

Other states with new cases are Niger-6, Nasarawa-4, Kebbi-3, Kano-2, Sokoto-1 and Abia-1.

The NCDC’s updates also showed that six more coronavirus-related were confirmed on Saturday, while 393 more patients recovered from the virus.