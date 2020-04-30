Dr Aliyu Maigoro, Bauchi State Commissioner for Health, disclosed this at a news conference in Bauchi on Wednesday.

He revealed that due to the timely and massive intervention by the state governor, Bala Mohammed, the only person currently on admission and receiving treatment would soon be discharged.

“On the issue of Lassa fever, 39 people have lost their lives since January till date, but currently, we have only one case on admission and he is about to be discharged.

“We have stayed for almost four to five weeks now without anybody being admitted for lassa fever in the state.

“His Excellency, the Executive governor, really supported the campaign against lassa fever even before the COVID-19 pandemic and that was what really helped in intensifying the effort that we have gone up to zero with Lassa fever in the state,” he said.

The commissioner also disclosed that 342 contacts were listed and whose samples had been taken, adding that, out of the figure, a total of 49 cases were confirmed and recorded.

“Up to 18th week, 342 cases were listed and samples were taken.

“Out of that figure, up to week 18, we recorded a total number of 48 cases, and with the one currently on admission, making 49.

“When you compare the death from this year to last year, in 2019 we had a case fatality rate of 20.5 but this year, we have a case fatality of 40.4.

“This shows that there is an increase in the dead this year, compared to last year,” he said.