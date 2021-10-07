RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

375 die in road crashes in 3 states in 6 months – FRSC

Three-hundred-and-seventy-five persons lost their lives to road crashes in Osun, Oyo and Ondo States in the second and third quarters of 2021.

Mr Emmanuel Abe, FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of the three states told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo on Thursday that 184 deaths were recorded in the second quarter of the year.

He added that more deaths, 191, were recorded on roads in the states in the third quarter of the year.

“The number of road accidents in the two quarters was 691, involving 1,138 vehicles in which 1,068 persons were injured,’’ he said.

A breakdown showed that 353 accidents involving 578 vehicles in which 949 persons were injured were recorded in the second quarter, while in the third quarter, 338 accidents were recorded.

In the third quarter, 119 persons were injured in the 560 vehicles involved in the crashes.

Abe charged motorists to align themselves with FRSC’s end-of-year safety campaign with the theme: “Maintain Safe Speed, Avoid Night Travels and Enjoy Quality Road Experience.’’

He said the campaign provided an avenue for relevant stakeholders to address certain safety issues within the command to help reduce to road accidents.

Abe also called for collective safety responsibilities among stakeholders to awaken the safety consciousness of motorists to further reduce accidents in the zone.

