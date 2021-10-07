375 die in road crashes in 3 states in 6 months – FRSC

He added that more deaths, 191, were recorded on roads in the states in the third quarter of the year.

“The number of road accidents in the two quarters was 691, involving 1,138 vehicles in which 1,068 persons were injured,’’ he said.

A breakdown showed that 353 accidents involving 578 vehicles in which 949 persons were injured were recorded in the second quarter, while in the third quarter, 338 accidents were recorded.

In the third quarter, 119 persons were injured in the 560 vehicles involved in the crashes.

Abe charged motorists to align themselves with FRSC’s end-of-year safety campaign with the theme: “Maintain Safe Speed, Avoid Night Travels and Enjoy Quality Road Experience.’’

He said the campaign provided an avenue for relevant stakeholders to address certain safety issues within the command to help reduce to road accidents.