Ibrahim disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Kano on preparations in collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ahead of the road walk.

According to him, the walk will take place across all the 36 States including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where 1,000 corps members are expected to participate in each state.

Ibrahim, who explained that the road walk was to sensitise the public on the dangers of corruption in the society and its implications, also charged Nigerians to work hard to earn legitimate living devoid of corruption.

He said “once you work hard, the sky will always be your limit”.

According to him, the road walk is expected to witness massive participation from labour unions, trade unions, community based organisations and civil society organisations, among others.

The NYSC boss, who would lead the road show in Kano, said the event was targeted at the youth because they were the leaders of tomorrow.

37,000 NYSC members to walk against corruption – DG. [Twitter/@officialEFCC]

“If you want to tackle corruption from the root, the best option is to use younger Nigerians who are the future leaders of our country.

“The Chairman of EFCC deems it fit to use our corps members to further sensitise Nigerians on the scourge of corruption in the country,” said the director-general.

He said the NYSC had been in partnership with the EFCC for a very long time, adding “we have a CDS EFCC group which always on weekly bases embarks on the sensitisation of Nigerians on corruption”.

The Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, urged all and sundry to also embark on the fight against corruption for a better society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Magu’s speech was read by the Head of Kano Zonal Office of the EFCC, Mr Akinyene Ezima.

Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim and Act. Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu during a joint briefing from the Youth and Sports Dev Minister, Sunday Dare. [Twitter/@officialEFCC]

According to him, the objectives of the walk include to sensitise and mobilise youths across the country to reject the evils of corrupt practices.

“It is also to encourage the youths to be anti-corruption advocates and ambassadors, as well as enlisting them to partner with the EFCC by providing information and actionable intelligence on fraudsters in their localities.

“Our peculiarities and experience as a nation make every war against corruption to be imperative and all involving.

“We will continue to draw local and global attention to the fact that corruption is not our culture and does not grow on our soil.

“It is an accidental malaise and must not be allowed to remain in our midst,” he said.