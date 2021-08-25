36 feared killed in fresh Plateau attack

Latest reports say the incident occurred in Ahwol Ward, Naraguta community, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state, on the night of Tuesday, August 24.

Punch reports that the gunmen stormed the community with sophisticated weapons around 10pm and murdered the victims.

The injured were subsequently rushed to the Bingham University Teaching Hospital in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

Paramount ruler of Anaguta ethnic nationality, Ujah Jauro tells Punch that: “Yes, it’s true. I have been informed that some gunmen attacked my people last night in Naraguta community with many casualties. But we are still investigating to know what really happened.”

The Councillor for Ahwol Ward in the community, Yusuf Ali, also confirmed the attack.

One resident Jeremiah Bulus says, “corpses have been taken to the mortuary this morning and people are still making efforts to recover more corpses from several houses which the gunmen also set ablaze. The situation is really bad for the people.”

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has just finished a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the spate of terror attacks in his jurisdiction.