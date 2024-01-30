35 kidnapped victims including children rescued in Katsina

The Information officer to the operation, Capt. Yahaya Ibrahim stated this in a statement issued in Gusau on Monday.

According to him, the troops also in search and rescue clearance operations neutralised two terrorists.

“The success was achieved on Jan. 27, during a clearance operation to some identified terrorist camps at Dumburum forest.

“During the operation troops had an encounter with the armed terrorists, neutralised two of them while others escaped with severe gunshot wounds.

“Among the 35 rescued victims included 19 males, 12 females as well as Four children.