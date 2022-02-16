34,320 physically challenged to get free health care in Borno

Abbah-Kaza said that the beneficiaries were enrolled under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) aimed at providing health care services to the less privileged.

He said that the programme would cover the physically challenged, children under five-years, pregnant women and elderly people about 65 years, as well as the poorest of the poor in the state.

“The agency works through various schemes which include that of vulnerable persons, where the government procured health care services at no cost, and that of the formal sector where enrollees contribute a fraction of their earnings.

“The formal sector included the Borno public and civil service employees, organised private sector, tertiary institutions and retirees.

“When a civil servant registers, six members of his family will be covered, including the principal, his or her spouse and four biological children below the age of 18,” he said.

According to him, out of the 34,320 vulnerable persons, no fewer than 5,000 physically challenged persons would be enrolled into the scheme and be supported by the Borno state government.

The executive secretary said that the aim of the programme was to guarantee access to quality and affordable medical services for all the residents in the state.