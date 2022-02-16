RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

34,320 physically challenged to get free health care in Borno

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Borno Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (BOSCHMA), on Wednesday, said that the agency had enrolled 34,320 vulnerable persons for the free health care services.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state (National Accord)
Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state (National Accord)

BOSCHMA’s Executive Secretary, Dr Selah Abbah-Kaza, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Maiduguri.

Recommended articles

Abbah-Kaza said that the beneficiaries were enrolled under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) aimed at providing health care services to the less privileged.

He said that the programme would cover the physically challenged, children under five-years, pregnant women and elderly people about 65 years, as well as the poorest of the poor in the state.

“The agency works through various schemes which include that of vulnerable persons, where the government procured health care services at no cost, and that of the formal sector where enrollees contribute a fraction of their earnings.

“The formal sector included the Borno public and civil service employees, organised private sector, tertiary institutions and retirees.

“When a civil servant registers, six members of his family will be covered, including the principal, his or her spouse and four biological children below the age of 18,” he said.

According to him, out of the 34,320 vulnerable persons, no fewer than 5,000 physically challenged persons would be enrolled into the scheme and be supported by the Borno state government.

The executive secretary said that the aim of the programme was to guarantee access to quality and affordable medical services for all the residents in the state.

Abbah-Kaza described its sources of funding as premium subscriptions, donations and the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCP), noting that monthly deductions would commence this year.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Defection: Matawalle won’t resign, APC replies PDP

Defection: Matawalle won’t resign, APC replies PDP

Judge to rule in Kanu’s motion challenging court’s jurisdiction April 8

Judge to rule in Kanu’s motion challenging court’s jurisdiction April 8

Aregbesola's loyalists cry out over 'police bias' in Osun, call for removal of CP

Aregbesola's loyalists cry out over 'police bias' in Osun, call for removal of CP

2023 Presidency: Yoruba group frowns at calumny against Tinubu

2023 Presidency: Yoruba group frowns at calumny against Tinubu

34,320 physically challenged to get free health care in Borno

34,320 physically challenged to get free health care in Borno

Gov Lalong expresses worry as gunmen kill 3 in separate attacks

Gov Lalong expresses worry as gunmen kill 3 in separate attacks

Marwa says war against illicit drugs, trafficking yielding positive results

Marwa says war against illicit drugs, trafficking yielding positive results

Abia govt confirms killing of 8 people by gunmen at Cattle market

Abia govt confirms killing of 8 people by gunmen at Cattle market

Gov. Matawalle won’t resign - APC replies PDP

Gov. Matawalle won’t resign - APC replies PDP

Trending

ASUU declares one-month warning strike

ASUU leaders. (Punch)

Customs intercepts pangolin scales, elephant tusks worth N3.1bn in Lagos

Customs intercepts pangolin scales, elephant tusks worth N3.1bn in Lagos.

Insecurity: I have written my will, I’m not afraid of anybody — Gov Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State (Premium Times)

Police arrest Abba Kyari, 4 others

Abba Kyari [NPF]