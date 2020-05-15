A 33-yr-old coronavirus patient has been delivered of a baby at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The hospital announced this in a statement by LUTH Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Prof Wasiu Adeyemo on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Adeyemo said the baby was delivered via a caesarian section on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

He said, “LUTH delivers third patient (33-year-old) with COVID-19 of a baby boy.

“A team of LUTH doctors, anaesthetists and nurses the woman of a baby boy (3kg).

“The baby was delivered via a caesarian section on Thursday, 14th May 2020. The mother and baby are doing well.

“We celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement.

“We also appreciate the support of the Federal Government, Lagos State Government and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.”

Earlier in May, a 37-year-old coronavirus patient gave birth at the same teaching hospital.