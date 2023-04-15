322 UNN graduates inducted into PCN.

At the 47th oath-taking ceremony in Nsukka on Saturday, Ibrahim Ahmed, Registrar of PCN urged the graduates to maintain high ethical standard set by the council to avoid sanction.

Ahmed said that the council would not hesitate to sanction any member that failed to adhere to the ethics of the profession.

”Oath-Taking and Induction ceremony is one of the criteria required by PCN Act 2022 before registration is granted to anyone as a Pharmacist.

“As you take Oath today and become inducted as members of the profession, I urge you to maintain high ethical conduct and standard set by the PCN.

“Endeavour to serve as example for the achievement of excellence in the provision of quality pharmaceutical services for sustainable health care delivery in Nigeria.

“PCN abhors professional misconduct in its entirety, therefore, any member found guilty of any professional misconduct risks withdrawal of his or her practicing certificate from the council,” he said.

The registrar noted that the second phase of the graduates training starts with the compulsory one year statutory internship programme.

“I enjoin you all to take this one year very seriously as there may not be opportunities to make up for any time wasted.

“You are expected to pass Pre-registration Examination for Pharmacist (PEP) after your internship to be eligible to practice in the country,” he said.

In a remark, Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice-Chancellor of UNN, congratulated the new inductees for their hard work and commitment that made it possible for them to be inducted into PCN.

Represented by Prof. Pat Okpoko, Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, the Vice Chancellor urged them to adhere to the ethics of the pharmacy profession as well as being patriotic to the country.

In a remark, Uchenna Nwana, the Managing Director, Syiken Ltd, who chaired the occasion, commended the faculty for making the graduates worthy in character and learning.

“I urge graduates who will be doing their internship in different areas such as Industrial Pharmacy, Community Pharmacy, Regulatory Pharmacy, among others to adhere to the code and ethics of the profession,” he said.

In a keynote address, Nnoli Nnaji, representing Nkanu East and Nkanu West Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, called on the new inductees to adhere to the ethics of the profession.

“A well nurtured behaviour, ethics and attitude such as proper bookkeeping, commitment, sociability, lenience, diligence alongside sincerity and responsibility constitute the backbone of pharmaceutical professionalism.

“Most characteristics of professionalism are rarely obtained or learnt from textbooks, tutorials and lectures, but can be obtained and instilled via professional socialisation practice,” he said.

Earlier, Prof. Ikechukwu Onyishi, Dean Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science, UNN said that the faculty celebrated its golden jubilee in April 2022 in which the faculty listed its numerous achievements.

“The faculty has quality manpower, quality teaching, learning and quality graduates that have made positive impact in pharmaceutical industry.

“The faculty has produced and will continue to produce best Pharmacists in both pharmaceutical subsector and health sector in general in Nigeria and globally.

“The faculty is proud of our alumni because they have remained good ambassadors and have always made the faculty proud,” he said.

Onyishi lauded members of the faculty and alumni who contributed in one way or the other to make the 2020/2021 session oath taking a huge success.

The Dean commended parents and guardians for their sacrifices in investing in their children’s education.

“The faculty is proud of the discipline and character exhibited by the graduates during their journey in UNN,” the dean said.

