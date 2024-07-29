32 suspects arrested over attack on Ministry of Education officials at FCE Akoka

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this via his official X handle.

According to Hundeyin, the officials visited the school to resolve a three-month-long conflict between staff and the institution’s Provost.

However, the situation escalated when staff and students attacked the team and damaged their vehicles.

In a video shared on X, a student was seen climbing on one of the vehicles while others violently destroyed other vehicles with sticks and stones.

The riot prompted a police response as the students blocked all entrances and exits to the college.

He explained that the intervention was necessary to maintain peace and order.

Hundeyin tweeted, “For over three months, staff of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka locked out their Provost, depriving him use of his office.

“A team set up by the Minister of Education arrived the school today to mediate the ongoing impasse. However, staff of the college aided by students attacked the team from Abuja, damaging over five vehicles and the Provost’s official quarters.

“Not done, the rioting staff and students also blocked all entrances in and out of the college. The police arrived the scene and restored normalcy after being attacked with stones and sachets of water by the rioters.