32 people killed during gunmen attack buried

news

The 32 persons killed during the attack by gunmen in Gandi village and nearby communities of Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State were buried on Wednesday.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal who attended the burial, described the attack as unfortunate and said government would continue to support security agencies to check the menace.

“Government will continue to work with all security agencies in ensuring the safety of the people especially at this difficult times,’’ Tambuwal said while addressing the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State Government had supplied relief materials to the people displaced by the attack at the Internally Displaced Persons camp located at Gandi Model Primary School in Gandi town of Rabbah local government area.

“Our presence here is to sympathise with the victims of this unfortunate situation and assure them of the necessary security and relief materials.

“This is in order to ease their suffering most especially at this difficult time of such need,” Tambuwal said.

The governor further assured the victims that the state government would continue to provide all the necessary materials for their stay at the camp.

“We will continue to supply relief materials and medical assistance as well as ensure speedy rehabilitation of the victims in their various communities."

The Chairman of the Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission, Malam Lawal Maidoki, said government was working hard to control the situation.

“We are all here to ensure that the situation is fully stabilised and to ease the suffering of the victims.

“The state government is working generously to speedily address the situation by providing all the necessary relief materials for the victims,” Maidoki said.

ALSO READ: Tambuwal says killings in Nigeria failure of leadership

A witness, Malam Ali Na-Huro of Tabbani village, told NAN that the gunmen attacked Tabanni community on July 9, killed people and set all houses ablaze.

Na-Huro said that he was working on his farm when the attack occurred and while escaping, he saw more than 30 dead bodies.

“I passed more than 30 corpses, while many others fell into the river surrounding our village,” he said.

NAN reports that villages attacked by the gunmen included Tabanni, Gidan Barebari, Akuzo, Dankilawa and Buronga.