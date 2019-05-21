The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 31 ships laden with petroleum products, food and other goods will berth at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports between Tuesday and June 8.

The NPA made this known in its daily publication, Shipping Position released in Lagos on Tuesday.

It said that five of the ships would sail in with petrol, while one ship would berth with aviation fuel.

It added that 25 other ships would bring in general cargo, base oil, bulk fertiliser, frozen fish, buckwheat, bulk gypsum, soya beans steel products, bulk fertiliser, bitumen and containers carrying different goods.

NPA said that 19 ships had earlier arrived at the ports with frozen fish, project cargo, general cargo, ethanol, aviation fuel, containers and petrol.

It stated that no fewer than eight ships were presently discharging frozen fish, bulk sugar, steel products and container.