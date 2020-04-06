Two more persons have recovered from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Nigeria’s most populous city of Lagos, according to State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Dear Lagosians, I have more great news for you from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today, two more female patients have recovered fully and have tested negative to #COVID19 twice consecutively. They have been discharged from the facility,” Sanwo-Olu announced on his Twitter page.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 31 people that have fully recovered from #COVID19 in Lagos and discharged to join the community. We are full of appreciation to the front line health workers, working hard during this difficult time.

“Their successful strides in this war against #COVID19 brings us joy and hope. I therefore enjoin citizens to continue to listen and obey health advisories issued by our health experts as they coordinate resources to beat #COVID19.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that we have the upper hand in this war. We are winning and we will eventually win. Remember to #StayHomeStaySafe to #SaveLives #TakeResponsibility,” he added.

Lagos is the epicenter of Nigeria’s coronavirus outbreak. Of Nigeria’s current 232 confirmed coronavirus cases, 120 have been diagnosed in Lagos.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this week that 33 cases have been discharged in total in Nigeria after recovering from the virus.