Farouq disclosed this in a statement signed by her Special Assistant on Strategic Communications, Mrs Halima Oyelade, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

She said that the approval of the National Commission for PLWDs by President Muhammadu Buhari was “a dream come true”.

“Since my appointment in 2019, I have consistently emphasised the need to establish the National Commission for PLWDs.

“I want to sincerely thank President Buhari for assenting to the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (Prohibition) Act, 2019 which provides for the establishment of the commission.

“Today is a very happy and fulfilling day for me as no fewer than 30 million Nigerians, the vulnerable groups that are close to my heart, finally have a commission.

“Everything has been put in place to cater for their needs, protect their rights and provide an enabling environment for them to maximise their potential, thrive and contribute to the nation.

“’I congratulate them for the realisation of this worthy dream and encourage them to make use of the opportunity to unite in the pursuit of their dreams of social inclusion.

“I also heartily congratulate the executives of the commission. I urge them to consider it a privilege to serve as the first executives and therefore put in their best to lay a solid foundation for the commission.

“They should have it in mind that the well being of over 30 million PLWDs in Nigeria largely depends on their actions and the way they discharge their duties,” Farouq said.

The minister said that the Commission would start operations after the senate confirmed the appointments of the pioneer executives.

“She listed the functions of the commission to include the formulation and implementation of policies and guidelines as appropriate, for the education and social development of PLWDs.

“Other functions include the preparation of schemes designed to promote social welfare of PLWDs and the promotion of programmes that would uplift the welfare of PLWDs and encourage the public to change their negative attitude towards them.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Farouq started the process for the establishment of the commission shortly after she assumed office in August 2019.