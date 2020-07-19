The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria has risen to 36,107 with 653 new cases recorded on Saturday, July 19, 2020.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the new cases were detected in 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The bulk of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, the epicentre of the outbreak in Nigeria.

In its daily updates, the NCDC stated that 115 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, followed by Kwara and Enugu states, where 85 and 80 more cases were confirmed respectively.

In Abuja, 78 new cases were confirmed, 36 in Rivers, 35 in Ondo, 30 in Oyo, 28 in Katsina, 19 each in Kaduna and Abia, 18 in Nasarawa, 17 in Plateau and 16 in Imo state.

While Ogun, Ebonyi, Benue, and Kano all recorded nine cases each, eight more cases were confirmed in Delta, seven in Bauchi, six in Ekiti, four each in Gombe, Bayelsa, Adamawa, and Osun state.

Other states where new coronavirus cases were recorded include Cross River-1, Yobe-1, Borno-1, Zamfara-1.

The NCDC’s update also showed that six coronavirus-deaths were recorded. With six more deaths attributed to the virus, Nigeria has now recorded 778 coronavirus-related deaths.