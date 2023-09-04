3,000 patients receive free eye surgery in Zamfara

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker had recently flagged off the free medical outreach targeting over 5,000 vulnerable persons.

The head of medical team to the outreach, Dr Kamal Umar, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Monday at General Hospital Kaura-Namoda, in Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area, venue of the outreach.

Umar said 3,000 eye patients, mainly aged vulnerable persons, women and children, benefitted from the medical treatment, surgeries and drugs.

“The beneficiaries were drawn from Kaura-Namoda, Birnin-Magaji, Shinkafi and Zurmi LGAs

“We have provided glasses, free transportation and feeding for the treated patients from the four LGAs.

“We will refer few complicated health cases recorded from the outreach to various tertiary health institutions,” Umar added.

The Coordinator of the outreach, Alhaji Abba Isah, said the intervention aimed at supporting vulnerable persons with various health challenges who could not afford the medical cost. Abba noted that the gesture was aimed at reducing the financial burden of medical services to people at the grassroots.

“The exercise is part of the lawmaker’s intervention to the current economic challenges due to fuel subsidy removal.

