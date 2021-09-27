RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

3,000 passports ready for collection at Ikoyi office – Immigration

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Ikoyi Passport Office, Lagos, says 3,000 passports are ready for collection.

3,000 passports ready for collection at Ikoyi office – Immigration. [Punch]

Deputy Controller, Mr Ibrahim Liman and Passport Control Officer (PCO) in charge of office, confirmed the figure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Liman said that the office had put calls to applicants whose passports were ready for collection.

NAN reports that to meet applicants demand, the passport office had extended its working days to include Saturdays and Sundays.

Liman, however, said the need for discreet investigation to determine the eligibility of applicants might delay the timely release of the passports.

“The Ikoyi Passport Office is fully committed to efficient service delivery and it will not relent in justifying its operational mandate.

“As the PCO of Ikoyi, I will always work with integrity. I don’t have anything to hide, the office operates an open door policy,” he stated.

Liman warned racketeers to desist from their acts or face the consequences.

“NIS would not hesitate to discipline anyone found to be involved in defrauding or shortchanging any applicants.’’

3,000 passports ready for collection at Ikoyi office – Immigration

