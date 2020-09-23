The Baale of the community, Alhaji Busari Ayinde, made the appeal in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Aawe.

According to him, the community has been without electricity since its existence over three centuries ago, a situation which, he said, has hampered its socio-economic development.

He lamented that non-provision of electricity has hampered the siting of industries and other economic ventures at Gbabu-Elega.

Ayinde noted that neighbouring communities like Ballah, Eiyenkorin and Alapa, among others, that had electricity were making progress in terms of development.

The baale said that several indigenes of the community, especially the youth, who were expected to contribute to the economic growth and development of the community, had fled to urban centres to seek for better opportunities.

He disclosed that the immediate past member of the House of Representatives from Asa-llorin West Federal Constituency, Razak Atunwa, had provided a transformer for the community about five years ago, although without cables.

He added that all efforts by the community to bid goodbye to blackout had proved futile since the time the transformer was provided.

Ayinde, therefore, appealed to Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to assist the community by providing it with electricity.

Two indigenes of the community, Mallam Suleiman Shaeed and Tajudeen Jimoh, who spoke with NAN, said that lack of electricity had badly affected its development.

Meanwhile, in a swift reaction, the state Commissioner for Energy, Alhaji Lafia Aliyu-Sabi, said that his ministry was not aware of the blackout in Aawe community.

Aliyu-Sabi, however, directed the community to formally write to the governor to intimate him of their plight.

He said that the governor would, thereafter, forward the letter to his ministry for necessary action.