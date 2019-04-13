JAMB’s Head of Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Benjamin said despite the measures JAMB put in place to curb impersonation and other forms of examination malpractice, desperate individuals still attempted to commit the offence.

He said : “It has come to our notice that a lady was caught at the Rainbow Digital Tech centre, one of the centres for the examination in Kano, trying to impersonate by way of trying to sit for the examination for a candidate.

“On interrogation, it was discovered that the said lady is a medical student at Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto.

“Another case of impersonation was also reported in Benin.”

He added that the second suspect is an undergraduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

“We will like to state in clear terms that the board has zero tolerance for such an offence and related crimes aimed at undermining the integrity of its examination and its processes.

“We have been briefed about these developments; at the appropriate time, they will face the full wrath of the law,”

However, Benjamin maintained that so far, the board has recorded much success in the conduct of the examination.

He added that few cases of technical hitches in some of centres had, however, been recorded.