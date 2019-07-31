The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said this on Wednesday in its daily, “Shipping Position”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that none of the ship is sailing in with petroleum products.

The 30 ships are carrying general cargo, bulk sugar, frozen fish, buckwheat and containers carrying different goods.

According to the NPA, 18 ships have already in arrived the ports waiting to berth with containers, buckwheat, general cargo and petrol.

NPA said that no fewer than 18 other ships were currently discharging buckwheat, vehicles, general cargo, container, petrol, gypsum, butane, diesel, frozen fish and bulk sugar.