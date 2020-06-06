30 coronavirus patients receiving treatment in Abuja have been discharged after fully recovering from the infection.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello announced this on Twitter on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

According to him, this brings the number of discharged patients in the FCT to 245.

https://twitter.com/MuhdMusaBello/status/1269173381032816641

He tweeted, “Dear FCT residents, I bring you good news as we successfully treated and discharged additional thirty (30) #COVID19 patients from our treatment facilities in the FCT,” he tweeted.

“The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 245. #StaySafe #TakeResponsibility.”

The FCT has the third-highest cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.