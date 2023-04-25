The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
3 University of Ilorin students win $7,500 ISAG travel grant

News Agency Of Nigeria

Two of the awardee are Ph.D students while the third is a newly graduating student.

The entrance of the University of Ilorin (image used for illustrative purpose) [Daily School News]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the grant is to enable the recipients to attend the 39th International Conference of the Society slated for July 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa.

According to the university's bulletin issued in Ilorin on Monday, the supervisor of the students, Dr Foluke Sola-Ojo, said that an aspect of the student project won the award for presentation at the conference, adding that the students will be celebrated during the opening ceremony of the event.

Sola-Ojo said that two of the awardees, Yusuf Akinkunmi and Abubakar Atolagbe, are Ph.D students, while the third, Owolabi Ayodele, is a newly graduating student.

Akinkunmi's award-winning abstract is entitled "Genetic Diversity and Relationship between Nigerian Muscovy Duck Populations Using the Mitochondria Cytochrome b gene," while Atolagbe's abstract is entitled "Genetic Diversity in Nigeria Laughing Dove Population Using the Mitochondria Cytochrome C Oxidase gene."

Ayodele's abstract is entitled, "Characterisation of Chicken Strains in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State Based on their Phenotypic Parameters, Blood Protein Polymorphism and 18s Mitochondria Genes."

ADVERTISEMENT

