3 UNILORIN students win Global Shapers’ climate action grants

According to the UNILORIN Bulletin issued on Wednesday in Ilorin, Abraham and Adefemi won a prize money of $600 while Abdulkadir won the Best Solution to Solving Climate Issues Award.

It stated that the contest was organised by the Global Shapers Community, Ilorin, a flag bearer of the World Economic Forum, a non-governmental organisation involved in advocacy and climate education in the United States of America.

According to the publication, the students beat four other contestants representing Ilorin East Local Government of Kwara, to win their prize.

“The trio represented Ilorin East and Ilorin West Local Government Areas of Kwara, respectively, to emerge victorious amidst other contestants.

“To emerge the winners of the grant, Akintola a graduate of Forest Resources Management from the Faculty of Agriculture of the University, presented alongside Precious Adefemi, a final year student of the Faculty of Agriculture, a problem-solving solution.

“It was entitled: ‘Community Integration idea into Plastic Waste Solution: The Concrete Way out of Plastic Pollution,” it said.

The bulletin stated that with the grant won, Akintola and Precious placed Sabo-Oke Community in Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara as the target beneficiary community that Green Globe Initiative (GGI) shall be engaging.

“The grant will be used to educate and empower the community on plastic waste collection and recycling into zero cement interlocking stones,” it said.

Similarly, the publication added that Ibrahim Abdulkadir of the Department of Science Education emerged, after he authored curriculum contents on “Climate Change and Smart Agricultural Practices,” for inclusion in Nigerian school curriculum.

“Abdulkadir developed the contents by using the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations outlined climate-smart agricultural practices.