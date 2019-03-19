According to Channels, the state government announced the closure of the institutions in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Adeniyi Adesina.

The statement reads: “Following the unwarranted destruction of public property by irate members of the public in Ilesa, Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Monday night ordered the closure of three higher institutions of learning,”

The affected schools are Osun State College of Education, Ilesa, Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa, and Osun State College of Technology, Esa Oke.

The details of the protest is still sketchy as the state governor described the disturbance of the peace in Ilesa as uncalled for.

However, Oyetola warned that the government wold not hesitate to take further action to protect the lives and properties of the people should the need arises.